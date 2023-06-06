Hartland Arrowhead proposal; ban rainbows, safe spaces in district

Hartland Arrowhead school leaders are starting Pride month with a proposal to ban rainbows and safe spaces.

The owners of Avalon Graphics celebrate Pride month every June in front of their Hartland business.

"The first year, we showed up one morning and someone stomped on the sign outside the front door," said Val Wisniewski, business owner.

Wisniewski worries even more about a school district policy that will be debated later this week.

"It’s not what’s in the best interest of students," Wisniewski said.

On Thursday, June 8, Arrowhead's Policy Committee plans to debate a "Flags, signage and divisive propaganda" proposal.

If approved, the policy would ban Pride flags in school buildings, along with stickers or other items that denote a division of race, ideology, gender preference, or political affiliation. It would also eliminate "safe spaces" and "anti-racist classroom notations." Similar policies are already in place in Waukesha and Kettle Moraine schools.

"If you go back and watch school board meetings from this past year, I think the students would tell you – they do not feel safe," Wisniewski said.

School Board President Kim Schubert declined a FOX6 News request for an interview.

Arrowhead High School

Vice President Chris Farris, who is also the chairman of the policy committee, had no comment.

"If the school can’t designate safe spaces – I guess we will," Wisniewski said.

Down the street, the pastor at First Congregational United Church of Christ said he is already working on a solution. The church is partnering with local parents to offer a place where "any kid that might feel estranged from their school or other peers can come and feel a sense of belonging."

The Policy Committee meets on Thursday. Its agenda shows they meet at 6:45 a.m.

Complete statement

Jim Langreder, Pastor, First Congregational UCC, Hartland & Genesee

"First Congregational United Church of Christ is committed to creating a safe place for all. We believe that the radical message of Jesus was an inclusive one. Jesus did not cast out people from any background, but rather drew them in. That is what our church aims to be. A place of refuge and place where everyone, no matter their background, race, marital status or sexual orientation is not only welcomed but affirmed as a beloved creation made in the image of God.

"We are working with local parents to offer a place where any kid that may feel estranged from their school or other peers can come and feel a sense of belonging.

"What saddens me, is that the divisiveness that is going on across the country is hurting our children. If we could focus on things that really matter like our deteriorating school buildings, keeping public school funds in our public schools, bullying, respect for our educators and administrators, rather than on who someone loves or what pronoun they prefer, we would be in a much better place as a society."