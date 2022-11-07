Hartland apartment fire; mother's gunshot wound self-inflicted

article

The Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Jessica McKisick’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted. Jessica McKisick is one of six people found dead after an apartment fire in Hartland on Oct. 21. Her husband, 34-year-old Connor McKisick's gunshot wound also appeared to be self-inflicted.

Their four kids were the others found dead after the fire: 14-year-old Natalie Kleemeier, 12-year-old Sofina Kleemier and twin 3-year-old boys. All four of the children’s manner of death has been identified as homicide.

The six were found dead in a four-unit building near Oxford Drive and Mansfield Circle early Friday, Oct. 21. Police Chief Torin Misko said investigators found a "flammable liquid" that isn't normally found inside an apartment.

Aftermath of Hartland apartment fire, six dead

This fire displaced three families from their homes. Now, the community is collecting gift cards for the families' immediate food and clothing needs. Gift cards can be brought to Hartland Village Hall (210 Cottonwood Avenue) Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Fox Brothers Piggly Wiggly in Hartland is also taking gift card donations.

This incident remains under investigation by the Hartland Police Department in conjunction with the Waukesha County Medical Examiner's Office, Wisconsin Crime Lab, and the State Fire Marshal through the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.