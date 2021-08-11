Shots fired in Hartford, police arrest 4 suspects

Four people were arrested after a shots fired report and investigation in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 11.

Police said employees of a packaging company reported hearing people arguing, followed by gunshots, in the area of State Street and Airport Drive. An employee said it appeared one of the individuals had a gun.

Officers responded and saw four people running toward a nearby business on Wacker Drive. Eventually, catching up to the individuals, officers located a firearm magazine on one of the people. However, no weapons were immediately found.

Hartford police contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Office to request drone assistance and the Germantown Police Department to help with specially trained K-9 units.

As a result of the K-9 search, two stolen firearms were located. One of the firearms was reported stolen from a vehicle in the city of Hartford on Tuesday.

No one was injured during the incident, and the reason for the activity involving the gunshots is not yet known, police said.

Criminal charges are pending for all four suspects. The matter remains under investigation by the Hartford Police Detective Bureau.

