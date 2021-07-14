Expand / Collapse search

Harry Styles: Fiserv Forum concert set for Nov. 3

Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE - Grammy Award-winning global superstar Harry Styles is coming to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Nov. 3.

Styles' Love on Tour was set to begin next month. But due to COVID-19 restrictions varying by state, all dates have been rescheduled for later this year. 

Registration to purchase tickets for the new tour dates will begin on Wednesday, July 14 at 11 a.m. CT. To ensure fans get tickets in their hands directly, presale registration for the newly-added tour dates is available now here through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Verified Fan on sale begins Wednesday, July 21 with the General Public on sale Friday, July 23. More details available at https://hstyles.co.uk/tour.

