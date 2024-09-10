Harris, Trump presidential debate; Milwaukee voters weigh in

The Brief A high-stakes debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump was held Tuesday, Sept. 10. Marquette University Law School held a bipartisan discussion and watch party.



A high-stakes debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump was held Tuesday, Sept. 10, with the election looming just eight weeks away.

This was the first time the two candidates met in person, and the gloves came off early as they debated the economy.

There was no audience inside the Philadelphia debate hall, but in homes, bars, even college campuses across the nation, voters tuned in to learn more about who might earn their vote.

Marquette University Law School held a discussion and watch party. It started with a bipartisan discussion, featuring Republican State Sen. Julian Bradley and Democratic State Rep. Robyn Vining.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and former US President Donald Trump during the second presidential debate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.

Then, the crowd of more than 100 community members and students watched the debate together.

Some students, including a few who said they were undecided, said they wanted to see more about character and foreign policy.

"Telling us about the genocide and being able to firmly say that they will stop this ongoing genocide – that would be something that would make me, or get the vote of whoever is going to say that," University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee freshman Ro-Suhana Hafiz said. "Just knowing that there's people out there, and human rights is such an important topic to me."

"As much as people can like say, 'Oh I'm going to support this policy. I'm going to support that policy.' If their character doesn't properly align with that, I feel like they're not gonna move swiftly enough to actively make change," Marquette University freshman Lexi Childers said. "So character is super important to see if they're actually going to step up to the promises that they make as a candidate."