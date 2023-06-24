Harley-Davidson vintage motorcycle rally benefits Make-A-Wish

article

A vintage motorcycle rally at the Harley-Davidson Museum benefited Make-A-Wish Wisconsin Saturday, June 24.

The Wild Ones rally was held in partnership with The Knucklehead Company’s Annual Reunion. The event included an antique motorcycle ride-in show and field games.

"What you have here today is mostly a collection of people that appreciate, own, ride, build, play with Panheads," said vintage bike owner Jim Santello.

The rally also celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Panhead and featured rides and races.