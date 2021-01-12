Expand / Collapse search

Harley-Davidson to help schools respond to COVID-19 challenges

MILWAUKEE - STEM101 announced on Tuesday, Jan. 12 a multi-year partnership to expand the "Connections Program" with Harley-Davidson Motor Company virtual mentors, and an available hands-on project for students.

A news release indicates the collaboration encourages and supports more girls and boys, particularly from disadvantaged areas, to enter the trades and pursue STEM careers.

Tori Termaat, head of human resources at Harley-Davidson, issued the following statement:

"We are proud to support organizations like STEM101 that help develop students today for tomorrow’s workforce. Through collaborative and hands-on learning, the "Connections Program" will help expand and improve opportunities for students to research, as well as engage, in STEM-related fields."

As a national non-profit, STEM101 partners with companies to develop real-world projects which result in effective education outreach, community relations and workforce pipeline development. The hands-on project resources are designed to inspire student pursuit of career opportunities and provide a long-term pipeline to employment.

