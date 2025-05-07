Harley-Davidson police motorcycles headed for Washington, DC

article

The Brief Police officers from southeast Wisconsin are headed to Washington, D.C. They're bringing Harley-Davidson police motorcycles that were loaded at the House of Harley-Davidson in Greenfield on Wednesday, May 7. This is happening in concert with National Police Week which starts on Sunday, May 11.



National Police Week

What we know:

On Wednesday morning, May 7, police motorcycles were loaded onto a semi-truck at the House of Harley-Davidson in Greenfield. The motorcycle officers will represent Wisconsin law enforcement during events in the nation's capital.

Crews loaded motorcycle units from Milwaukee Police, Madison Police, Wisconsin State Patrol, Brookfield Police, UW-Madison Police, Green Bay Police, New Berlin Police and the Evanston, Illinois Police. Department.

Once in the nation's capital, officers will meet up with families of fallen officers.

Communities across the United States will honor and remember those law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice – as well as the family members, friends and fellow officers they left behind.

"It's a very important week for remembering officers who have fallen not just in the past year, because they will be installed on the wall honor in D.C., but all the officers who have fallen over the years, it's very important for the families to see that support of their law enforcement family and the community at large as well," said George Papachristou, Wisconsin Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors.

In 2025, the names of 345 officers killed in the line of duty were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. These 345 officers include 148 officers who were killed in 2024.

The Source: The information in this post was produced by FOX6 News with help from the House of Harley-Davidson.



