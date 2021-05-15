Harley-Davidson Museum demo rides return

Demo rides are back at the Harley-Davidson Museum – another sign communities are turning the corner of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Riders can test some of the newest models hot off the assembly line – including the all-new Pan America.

"You will get the bikes on a first-come, first-served basis, but since demos are running 10-to-4, we anticipate no problems getting you on a bike," said Tim McCormick with the museum. "We’re very excited for people to come on down and experience the thrill of a Harley-Davidson."

Riders and passengers must wear a helmet and eye protection. And even though the CDC has relaxed guidelines for mask-wearing, that is an accessory required at the museum.

"As we are in the city of Milwaukee, we’re still under the city’s mask ordinance," McCormick said. "We do ask people to keep that social distancing in effect as well."

The pandemic shut the Harley-Davidson Museum down for months. When visitors walk into the lobby, a photo from the second annual Harley-Davidson dealers conference – taken during the 1918 pandemic – greets them.

Behind the scenes, curators have added new exhibits and installations honoring the company's global appeal and expanding fanbase among women.

During the pandemic, the museum extended its virtual reach, allowing scout groups from Wisconsin and as far away as Florida and New Jersey the opportunity to earn an engineering merit badge. It's just one shift made normal during coronavirus. And the demo rides are hitting the gas toward getting back to normal.

"With new exhibits and new installations here at the Harley-Davidson museum, new expanded hours, we invite everyone to come down and make a day of it," said McCormick. "You can purchase your tickets in advance online. We have hand sanitizing stations throughout – you’ll notice a couple of things different here and there."

The demo rides take visitors on a pre-determined route through the Menomonee Valley and showcase some of the museum's surrounding neighborhoods.

