Harley-Davidson Museum: Bob Uecker exhibition now on display

There is a new Bob Uecker display at the Harley-Davidson Museum. Ueck's personal motorcycle will be on display for the next six months. The bike is on loan from Uecker's family.



The Harley-Davidson Museum has something motorcycle and baseball fans alike would enjoy.





For the next six months, visitors can view Bob Uecker’s motorcycle up close and experience the connection he shared with Harley-Davidson and the open road.

Ueck, as everyone knows, has long been the voice of the Milwaukee Brewers. "Mr. Baseball" is synonymous with the city.

Ueck's personal Harley-Davidson motorcycle is on loan from his family and on display at the Harley-Davidson Museum.

In addition to Uecker’s motorcycle, visitors can explore hundreds of bikes and exhibits that highlight more than 120 years of Harley-Davidson history.