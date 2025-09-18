Harley-Davidson Museum: Bob Uecker exhibition now on display
MILWAUKEE - The Harley-Davidson Museum has something motorcycle and baseball fans alike would enjoy.
Uecker exhibit at H-D Museum
What we know:
For the next six months, visitors can view Bob Uecker’s motorcycle up close and experience the connection he shared with Harley-Davidson and the open road.
Ueck, as everyone knows, has long been the voice of the Milwaukee Brewers. "Mr. Baseball" is synonymous with the city.
Ueck's personal Harley-Davidson motorcycle is on loan from his family and on display at the Harley-Davidson Museum.
In addition to Uecker’s motorcycle, visitors can explore hundreds of bikes and exhibits that highlight more than 120 years of Harley-Davidson history.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Harley-Davidson Museum.