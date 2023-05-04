Harley-Davidson Museum 'Bike Night' delivers sounds of summer

The Harley-Davidson Museum's "Bike Night," one of the first – and loudest – signs of summer in Milwaukee, kicked off Thursday night, May 4.

The Bike Night concert series offers free, local, live music, food, drinks and miles of rolling sculptures.

The county music band Boot-Jack Road performed Thursday. Organizers said the activities continue through the summer, and not just Thursdays.

"Bike Night" at the Harley-Davidson Museum

"Some great events on Saturday with our demo rides returning on Saturday – all weekend long it's going to be a nice party at the Harley-Davidson Museum," said the museum's Tim McCormick. "We're leading up to the 120th anniversary, so we're excited to welcome so many people from around the world throughout the summer but especially during that homecoming weekend in July."

The Bike Night concert series takes place from 5-9 p.m. through September at the Harley-Davidson Museum.