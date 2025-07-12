Harley-Davidson Homecoming Women's Ride supports cancer research
MILWAUKEE - The Harley-Davidson Women's Ride, part of the company's Homecoming festivities, raises money for cancer research. As FOX6 Photojournalist Gabrielle Nasby shows, the event is also a tribute to "the first lady of motorcycling."
What they're saying:
"This weekend is so energizing," said Karen Davidson. "It’s like the city comes alive with our community, and that’s what it’s all about."
Davidson said the Women's Ride is a tribute to the memory of her mother, Nancy Davidson – "the first lady of motorcycling."
