Harley-Davidson Homecoming Women's Ride supports cancer research

The Brief The Harley-Davidson Women's Ride raises money for cancer research. The 2025 Harley Homecoming ends Sunday, July 13.



The Harley-Davidson Women's Ride, part of the company's Homecoming festivities, raises money for cancer research. As FOX6 Photojournalist Gabrielle Nasby shows, the event is also a tribute to "the first lady of motorcycling."

What they're saying:

"This weekend is so energizing," said Karen Davidson. "It’s like the city comes alive with our community, and that’s what it’s all about."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Davidson said the Women's Ride is a tribute to the memory of her mother, Nancy Davidson – "the first lady of motorcycling."