Harley-Davidson Homecoming Women's Ride supports cancer research

By
Published  July 12, 2025 5:58pm CDT
Harley-Davidson
H-D Homecoming Women's Ride

The ride in memory of "the first lady of motorcycling" Nancy Davidson supports the Cancer Research Institute.

    • The Harley-Davidson Women's Ride raises money for cancer research.
    • The 2025 Harley Homecoming ends Sunday, July 13.

MILWAUKEE - The Harley-Davidson Women's Ride, part of the company's Homecoming festivities, raises money for cancer research. As FOX6 Photojournalist Gabrielle Nasby shows, the event is also a tribute to "the first lady of motorcycling."

"This weekend is so energizing," said Karen Davidson. "It’s like the city comes alive with our community, and that’s what it’s all about."

Davidson said the Women's Ride is a tribute to the memory of her mother, Nancy Davidson – "the first lady of motorcycling."

