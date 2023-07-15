Milwaukee Harley-Davidson Homecoming parade; what to know

The Harley-Davidson Homecoming parade is Sunday, July 16 – and riders and spectators alike said they’re looking forward to it.

The five-mile route goes down Wisconsin Avenue, culminating Harley's 120th anniversary weekend.

"It’s fun to see, you want to just be outside and look," Bianca Galonski said.

In Milwaukee so far this weekend, there’s been a lot to see and hear.

"It's amazing. It's fun," said Richard Galonski. "Love the noise, the rev all of it."

Harley-Davidson Homecoming 120th anniversary parade preparations

Even as the festival comes to a close, riders and spectators are ready for one last "hurrah."

"We’re going to possibly try to get a really good spot on Wisconsin," Richard said.

At 1 p.m. Sunday, the parade starts at American Family Field and runs through downtown Milwaukee on Wisconsin Avenue before ending around 2:30 p.m. at Veterans Park.

"I like seeing the nice motorcycles they have," said Thomas Mason.

"It looks like you could get a lot of experience about motorcycles from them driving around as crews," Julian Mason said.

The family has seen the sea of motorcycles at a Harley-Davidson Homecoming parade before.

"We’re sitting there, and a biker stopped – they took photos with a biker in the parade," said Richard. "That’s what the amazing part about this is, the bikers actually love seeing families, and they stop and are amazing."

An out-of-country-crew of 21 riders from Belgium said it will be the first time they’ll be in parade like this in the U.S.

"The motorcycle we will have big flags of Belgium," said Vincent Dureaux.

Dureaux said Harley-Davidson means "freedom" to him. That sense of freedom will be on display during Sunday's parade.

Expect traffic and road closures in the downtown area – not just because of the parade, but Bastille Days in Cathedral Square Park. The Hop streetcar will resume regular service Sunday.