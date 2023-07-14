Harley-Davidson Homecoming: Milwaukee embraces global riders

article

Riders from across the world are in Milwaukee this weekend, and the city is welcoming them with open arms.

There are so many parties happening for the 120th celebration, and on Friday, July 14, Brady Street held the Biker Bash.

Brady Street knows how to party, and on Friday and Saturday, it is closed to cars but open to motorcycles. It's just one of the many celebrations happening for the 120th.

There is a hum across Milwaukee as Harley-Davidson's 120th celebration goes full throttle.

"It's a lifestyle," said "Glider," a rider from Quebec. "It's our life."

The group of eight friends rode around 1,000 miles to be in Milwaukee from Montreal, Quebec.

"I get shivers, I do. It's like I'm here; my dad was here," Glider said. "It's our life. We were born for this stuff."

They are just a few of the thousands who are enjoying the open road and the parties that go along with it.

"We walk around. We see the vendors. We see what's new," said Jack Causa, A Virgina rider. "We see how much more we can spend on our bikes."

Causa and his buddies are from Virginia, and they're spending the day in Veterans Park.

"It's all about the ride. We ride together a lot," said Causa. "This is a destination. It gives us a reason to go someplace."

Just blocks away, Brady Street is getting ready for two days of partying.

"It's been a busy morning, and it's only expected to get crazier," said Ryan Cooke, the director of operations heard hospitality.

Wurst Bar is just one of the many enjoying the big business that comes along with the 120th celebration.

WurstBar

"We're ready for it to be as busy as we're able to handle," said Cooke.

Bikers are enjoying what Milwaukee has to offer, already looking forward to the next celebration.

"We're so happy to be here," said Ashley Hand, A rider from Minnesota. "Can't wait to do it again."

The Brady Street Biker Bash is happening tonight and Saturday night, July 15. The Veteran's Park celebration is happening at the same with Green Day as the headliner.