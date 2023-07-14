Harley-Davidson Homecoming riders share tricks to keep track of bikes

Thousands and thousands of bikers are parking their motorcycles at Harley-Davidson locations across the area for the 120th anniversary this weekend.

When looking into a sea of motorcycles after spending the day at "Harley Fest" – how do they find their rides? For Ace Mead and some other riders, the answer to that question is simple.

"I could walk down this whole strip and pick my bike out," said Mead. "It’s like your kid, you know your kid if you see it – we know our bikes when we see it."

"We love our bikes so much, that we remember them like a mother in a department store knows where her children are," said Edward Bailey.

They consider their rides to be like family. While others are able to spot theirs with the help of furry family.

Harley-Davidson Homecoming 120th anniversary

"I bring my dog, and we travel here," said Helen Kowalski. Her pup loves their bike so much, she could sniff it out any day.

"She’s on my lap. She has a custom harness, and she lies on my lap."

But it's not as easy for all Harley enthusiasts. Thankfully, Damion and Jeri Campbell have some Easter eggs on their motorcycle to help with the search when dusk comes.

"Our tell is my wife has a sparkly helmet, and it’s always hung on the handlebars. So, we always seem to find our bike. That’s our tell-tale sign," Damion said.

And to avoid the maze at the end of the night, the couple follows this reminder: "Get home before dark, mom always said that."