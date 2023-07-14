Harley-Davidson Homecoming, hotels welcome riders

With the Harley-Davidson Homecoming 120th anniversary in full swing, bikers need a place to rest after the parties each night.

Finding a place to sleep, though, is easier said than done for those who came to area from out of town.

"The hotel is pretty much sold out, and there might be a couple of rooms left tonight and tomorrow," said Jessie Wilder, general manager of Pewaukee's Ingleside Hotel.

Booked and busy, Milwaukee-area hotels are seeing large numbers of travelers in town for Harley-Davidson's celebrations.

"Well, I just came back from vacation early just to make sure that I could partake in this weekend. Enjoyed so much," said rider Jack Hanrahan.

Harley-Davidson Homecoming 120th anniversary

Most hotels are trying their best to accommodate bikers.

"We are absolutely excited to have all the Harley riders here," Wilder said. "We made some kickstand plates just for them to make sure that their bikes are safe on the parking lot, and then we set up a bike wash station, so they can keep them nice."

There are even special parking spots along downtown. Riders hope the support continues throughout the city.

"I just hope everybody enjoys themselves. Stay safe," said Hanrahan. "Milwaukee has a lot to offer up in here my whole life, so they just love Harleys. Great place to be.