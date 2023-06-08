Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival; schedule of events, music

article

Harley-Davidson released on Thursday, June 8 the complete schedule for its Homecoming Festival coming July 13-16 in Milwaukee. The schedule is available now at H-D.com/HomecomingSchedule.

A news release says from July 13-16 events will take place at venues across the Milwaukee area, with music headliners Foo Fighters (July 15) and Green Day (July 14) set to perform on stage at Veterans Park on the Milwaukee lakefront to highlight the celebration of Harley-Davidson's 120th Anniversary.

General admission and special VIP tickets with premium benefits for both days of Veterans Park events are on sale now at H-D.com/HomecomingTickets. Kids 10 and under get in free with the purchase of an adult general admission ticket to Veterans Park.

Other Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival events will take place at venues across the Milwaukee area, including the Harley-Davidson Museum, Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations (where licensed riders may demo new motorcycles), and at local Harley-Davidson dealerships. The weekend celebration will be capped off on Sunday, July 16, with the Harley-Davidsonn 120th Anniversary Motorcycle Parade through downtown Milwaukee.

From Friday, July 13, through Sunday, July 16, the Harley-Davidson Museum grounds will feature food and beverage vendors, a H.O.G. Member Check-In, a display of 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including the newly announced CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide models. Plus, demo ride opportunities with LiveWire, Stacyc and Serial 1 electric vehicles, the Division BMX Stunt Show, custom and vintage motorcycle shows, and free evening musical entertainment.

Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations in suburban Menomonee Falls will host demos of 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, factory tours, and Police Skills Riding Demonstrations. Six Harley-Davidson dealerships in the Milwaukee area will host special events.

Complete details on additional Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival ticketing options, venues, entertainment, scheduled events, parade participation, Harley-Davidson factory tours, and lodging are available at H-D.com/Homecoming, where visitors can also sign up for instant Homecoming updates.