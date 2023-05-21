Harley-Davidson fence theft; Milwaukee man accused, stealing fence to scrap

A 47-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of stealing more than 200 feet of fencing from the property of Harley-Davidson Motor Company – all, so he could scrap it. The accused is Terrence Eckford – who now faces a felony theft charge.

According to the criminal complaint, on four separate days, From Friday, 14 to Friday, April 21, 250 feet of fencing was removed from the grounds of the Harley-Davidson Motor Company located near 37th and Juneau. Officers were dispatched to the H-D site on April 27. They spoke with security staff for Harley-Davidson. The staff "related that they had been alerted that the fence bordering their parking lot along 35th Street had been removed. Once they were alerted, they reviewed camera footage and were able to find video of three difference incidents of theft of sections of the fence," the complaint says.

The first incident occurred on April 14. Sometime between midnight and 7 p.m., about 90 feet of fence was removed. On April 16, a person later identified as Eckford, was seen "at approximately 6:47 a.m. parking a gray or gold full size passenger van with tinted windows on 35th Street. The defendant then removes sections of fence and places them in the van," the complaint says. Eckford is seen returning again on April 18, driving the same vehicle and again, removing sections of fence. The defendant was seen one more time on April 21. In total, an estimated 230 feet of fencing was taken without consent," the complaint says.

The complaint says in order to replace the fence, it would cost $57,500 – or roughly $250 per foot.

Harley-Davidson security continued to investigate the fence thefts, reviewed video, ad drove the area where the van had gone -- eventually finding a matching vehicle. The license plate of the van was run to get the owner's information.

The complaint says on May 16, Milwaukee police were on patrol when they spotted the van on W. Vliet Street. A traffic stop was conducted -- and the defendant was arrested.

In an interview with police, Eckford admitted that he removed the fencing. The "defendant related that he had removed the fencing to scrap it."

Eckford made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, May 18. A signature bond of $5,000 was set in the case.