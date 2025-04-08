Harley-Davidson CEO retiring; company seeks successor

article

What we know:

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson, Inc. announced on Tuesday, April 8, that the company’s Board of Directors is engaged in an ongoing CEO search process. The search process was initiated in Q4 2024 after CEO Jochen Zeitz expressed his interest in retiring.

Zeitz had been a member of the Harley-Davidson Board of Directors since 2007 and was named CEO in February 2020.

What they're saying:

"The Board is grateful to Mr. Zeitz for his many significant contributions to the Company as CEO. These contributions include, but are not limited to, the creation and successful execution of the Hardwire, the Company's five-year strategic plan (2021-2025), reinvigorating the brand, and his leadership during one of the most challenging operating environments in the history of the Company."

What's next:

Zeitz will remain as CEO until the board appoints a successor.