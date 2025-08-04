Harley-Davidson appoints Artie Starrs as president and chief executive officer

article

The Brief Harley-Davidson has appointed Artie Starrs as president and chief executive officer. The current CEO, Jochen Zeitz, is retiring after five years. Jochen Zeitz will continue in his role as Chairman, President and CEO until Oct. 1.



Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson, Inc. announced on Monday, Aug. 4 that its Board of Directors has appointed Artie Starrs as president and chief executive officer, effective Oct. 1, 2025.

The current CEO, Jochen Zeitz, is retiring after five years.

"It's been an honor to lead Harley-Davidson over the past five years and to work alongside such talented and passionate teams," said Jochen Zeitz.

About Artie Starrs

Artie Starrs joins Harley-Davidson from Topgolf Callaway Brands, where he served as CEO of the Topgolf International, Inc. subsidiary.

Between 2013 and 2021, Starrs held leadership roles at Pizza Hut, most recently as Global CEO.

According to a news release, Starrs will join the Harley-Davidson Board of Directors upon assuming the role of CEO.

Jochen Zeitz will continue in his role as Chairman, President and CEO until Oct. 1, 2025, after which he will remain a senior advisor to the company through February 2026 to facilitate the transition.

The Board has appointed Troy Alstead to succeed Zeitz as Chairman of the Board effective Oct. 1, 2025.

Statement from Artie Starrs

"It's a huge privilege to be joining Harley-Davidson as President and CEO, and I am grateful for the opportunity to help steward this incredible company. I have long admired the unique position Harley-Davidson has in the hearts of its riders and fans; there is no brand that brings the same level of community and rebellious spirit as Harley-Davidson. I'm excited by the tremendous potential to both drive growth and further enhance the H-D experience for all, and I look forward to working with the dedicated Harley-Davidson employees and dealer network as we start this journey together."