Expand / Collapse search

Harlem Globetrotters at Fiserv Forum on New Year's Eve

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Fiserv Forum
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 25: Antjuan "Clutch" Ball #48 of the Harlem Globetrotters sits on the rim during the team's exhibition game against the Washington Generals at the Orleans Arena on August 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Mille

Expand

MILWAUKEE - The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game Tour to Fiserv Forum on December 31.

Harlem Globetrotters fans can get the best seats before tickets go on sale to the general public during the pre-sale on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. CT by signing up to become a Preferred Customer at HarlemGlobetrotters.com. Preferred customers receive exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code. General tickets go on sale starting Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. CT at fiservforum.com.

A news release says the Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrills you can expect from this fully modernized show. Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Boy struck by projectile on playground remains in coma
article

Boy struck by projectile on playground remains in coma

A 6-year-old boy who was struck in the head by a projectile while on the playground at his school in Kenosha County remains in critical condition and in a medically-induced coma following brain surgery, according to relatives.

Suzanne Spencer is back; explains where she has been for 6 weeks
article

Suzanne Spencer is back; explains where she has been for 6 weeks

Suzanne Spencer is back! If you're been wondering where she has been, you are not alone.

Brown Deer couple hurt in wrong-way crash, struck by drunk driver

A Brown Deer couple is lucky to be alive after surviving a wrong-way crash in August; their message: Please don’t drink and drive.