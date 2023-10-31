Snow postpones Sheboygan trick-or-treating

article

It was beginning to look a lot like…the wrong holiday.

Halloween snow pushed Sheboygan trick-or-treating from Tuesday to Wednesday, Nov. 1. The news came as some kids were already out and about, and it was perhaps bittersweet news for kids who get the chance to do it all again another day.

"The weather’s not looking so bright," said Stacy Paradise. "It’s cold, snowy, hail, windy. It’s just not right."

Some might say the scariest part of it all wasn't seeing how some dressed up, but seeing what was falling down.

"I’m a sorceress. It’s warm, and I have on snow pants," said Kathleen Knoll, who was handing out candy.

"I did not expect it to look like this, no, not this soon," said Sheng Fang, who was trick-or-treating with his son, Cayden.

Instead of leaves, some kids were working with snow – shoveling before the best part of Halloween.

"I like putting it on the side and making a giant pile to jump in it," said 7-year-old Mateo, who was shoveling.

"The snow has been hard, and it’s raining and snowing," said trick-or-treater Gage Stirdivant.

"It started raining, and it got cold, and the snow is like sleet almost, and it kept hitting your ear, so it hurt, but we still chucked threw it," trick-or-treater Cheyenne Stirdivant said. "Mother Nature don’t know what she’s doing."

The weather made things trickier. But like many in Wisconsin, Tuesday's trick-or-treaters were seasoned pros – even when that season feels more like winter.

"Drive, knock on a door, be quick, get back in the car," said Fang.

"We don’t like always riding in the vehicle, we like to keep it the old-fashioned way and keep walking," said Cheyenne.

The city of Sheboygan announced its decision to postpone trick-or-treating about an hour after it began Tuesday. The festivities resume from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the city.