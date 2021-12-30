Hale Interchange shots fired report under investigation: sheriff

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office closed the northwest ramp of the Hale Interchange on Thursday night after reports of shots fired.

The sheriff's office announced the closure around 6:50 p.m., and that traffic had reopened around 7:15 p.m.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said there were no injuries reported. An investigation is ongoing, and there are no suspects in custody.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News