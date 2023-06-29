Hale Interchange overturned cement truck; ramp blocked
HALES CORNERS, Wis. - An overturned cement truck is blocking a ramp in the Hale Interchange in southwest Milwaukee County.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says t cement truck was loaded with 80,000 pounds of slurry, and the closure is expected to be long-term.
Salvage crews are working to right the truck and then remove it from the ramp.
No injuries are reported – and no other vehicles are involved.
This is a developing story.