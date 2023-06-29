Expand / Collapse search
Hale Interchange overturned cement truck; ramp blocked

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated 2:58PM
Traffic
HALES CORNERS, Wis. - An overturned cement truck is blocking a ramp in the Hale Interchange in southwest Milwaukee County.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says t cement truck was loaded with 80,000 pounds of slurry, and the closure is expected to be long-term.

Salvage crews are working to right the truck and then remove it from the ramp. 

No injuries are reported – and no other vehicles are involved. 

This is a developing story.