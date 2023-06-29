Hale Interchange overturned cement truck; ramp blocked

An overturned cement truck is blocking a ramp in the Hale Interchange in southwest Milwaukee County.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says t cement truck was loaded with 80,000 pounds of slurry, and the closure is expected to be long-term.

Salvage crews are working to right the truck and then remove it from the ramp.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No injuries are reported – and no other vehicles are involved.

This is a developing story.