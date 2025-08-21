Hale Interchange long-term ramp closures in September

article

The Brief Three ramps that are part of the Hale Interchange will close down long-term in September for bridge repairs. The eastbound and westbound ramps connecting I-43 to the bypass are scheduled to close for 45 days. The ramp that connects Wisconsin State Highway 100 to I-43 just southwest of the interchange will also close down.



Some of the system ramps in the Hale Interchange in Milwaukee County will close long-term in September for bridge improvements.

Sep. 2 ramp closure

What we know:

Starting after Labor Day on Sep. 2, the ramp that goes from I-41 north/I-43 south/I-894 west to I-43 south will close by 9 p.m.

The ramp will be closed for about 45 days.

Detour

Drivers that are heading westbound on I-43/I-894 should take the 76th Street exit, take 76th Street to Layton Avenue, and use Layton Avenue to get around the closure.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Sep. 4 ramp closures

What we know:

Starting on Sep. 4, the I-43 north ramp to I-41 south/I-43 north/I-894 east will close by 9 p.m.

The Wisconsin State Highway 100 entrance ramp to I-43 north is scheduled to close by 9 p.m. as well.

Both ramps will be closed for 45 days.

Red denotes closed ramps

Detour

Drivers heading eastbound on I-43 are encouraged to take the I-43 north exit to Layton Avenue at 124th Street and take Layton Avenue to 60th Street, and take the on-ramp at 60th Street to get around the closure.

Head to the project website to learn more.