Expand / Collapse search

The Hale House 10th anniversary; scratch-made food

By
Published  July 1, 2025 8:19am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
The Hale House

The Hale House

Brian Kramp is in Hales Corners seeing how they're celebrating their 10th anniversary with scratch-made food.

HALES CORNERS, Wis. - Ten years ago, The Hale House (10539 Forest Home Avenue) set out to be a cozy, classic Wisconsin bar & grill, and it’s still going strong. Brian Kramp is in Hales Corners seeing how they're celebrating their 10th anniversary with scratch-made food.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Savory brunch items

Savory brunch items

Brian Kramp is in Hales Corners with the chef behind some handhelds and house-made hits that have guests coming back for more.

Sweet breakfast items

Sweet breakfast items

Brian Kramp is with their chef whipping up a sweet breakfast treat that guests love.

Apps and local brews

Apps and local brews

Brian Kramp is seeing why apps and local brews a great way to start a meal at this hot spot in Hales Corners.

Scratch-made burgers

Scratch-made burgers

Brian Kramp is in Hales Corners where they’re celebrating an anniversary with the sizzle and smells of tasty burgers.

Fish fry

Fish fry

Brian Kramp is in Hales Corners at the Hale House where their fish fry is served Wednesday and Friday starting at 11am.

Out and AboutFOX 6 WakeUp News