The Hale House 10th anniversary; scratch-made food

Brian Kramp is in Hales Corners seeing how they're celebrating their 10th anniversary with scratch-made food.
HALES CORNERS, Wis. - Ten years ago, The Hale House (10539 Forest Home Avenue) set out to be a cozy, classic Wisconsin bar & grill, and it’s still going strong. Brian Kramp is in Hales Corners seeing how they're celebrating their 10th anniversary with scratch-made food.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Brian Kramp is in Hales Corners with the chef behind some handhelds and house-made hits that have guests coming back for more.
Brian Kramp is with their chef whipping up a sweet breakfast treat that guests love.
Brian Kramp is seeing why apps and local brews a great way to start a meal at this hot spot in Hales Corners.
Brian Kramp is in Hales Corners where they’re celebrating an anniversary with the sizzle and smells of tasty burgers.
Brian Kramp is in Hales Corners at the Hale House where their fish fry is served Wednesday and Friday starting at 11am.