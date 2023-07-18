Milwaukee Habitat home, Bucks' Connaughton helps build in King Park

Families in Milwaukee are struggling to find affordable housing.

Habitat for Humanity is helping lower those costs by building with the Bucks. The goal is to build a better future.

"This community supports us on a nightly basis when we are out there in the Fiserv, and city in general," said Bucks guard Pat Connaughton.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Connaughton is giving back to the city that has his team's back.

"We can help utilize my platform – and our platform as a team, an organization, a company – to accelerate that process and impact the community that supports us," he said.

Bucks Pat Connaughton helps Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity build

The NBA champion joined Sargento on site to help volunteers frame the walls on a new Habitat for Humanity home in King Park.

This home is being built up to help break down financial barriers families often face when trying to become first-time home buyers. It's offered at a lower cost to those who apply, and in return they'll help with construction.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"To provide stability for them and their family, that can obviously have an impact in all different walks of their lives," Connaughton said.

One year into being a Habitat homeowner, Sophia Hullummartin has experienced that impact. She's grateful another family will get that chance, too.

Bucks' Pat Connaughton helps Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity build

"The growth as a person, taking pride in my home. Being able to pay a mortgage, it’s a dream come true," she said. "It puts a smile on my face, because I know what they are going through. But the end result is going to be fabulous for them," she said.

It's all possible with the help of a team.

"I see it on the court every single night, but to see it in the community and our city of Milwaukee is incredible," said Connaughton.