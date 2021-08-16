Expand / Collapse search

Guns, drugs confiscated during Racine search warrant execution

RACINE, Wis. - A 29-year-old man is expected to face multiple criminal charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Douglas Avenue in Racine on Aug. 12.

On that date, agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit served a search warrant on the residence as well as a search warrant on a vehicle. The search warrants were a result of multiple controlled purchases of cocaine and marijuana products from the suspect. 

Located during the search of the suspect's vehicle were an AR15 semi-automatic rifle, a 9mm handgun, several magazines loaded with ammunition, and several boxes of ammunition. In the residence, agents located 36.3 grams of Kratom (Schedule I drug, Kratom has opioid properties and stimulant-like effects).

The suspect was taken into custody – and is expected to face the following charges: 

  • Two counts of delivery of THC while armed
  • Two counts of delivery of Cocaine 1-5 grams while armed
  • Keeper of a drug place for sales/manufacture
