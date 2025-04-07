Gun scare at Milwaukee Public School; 13-year-old girl arrested

The Brief A gun scare has some students at one Milwaukee public school on edge. A 13-year-old girl was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to Milwaukee School of Languages. A student FOX6 News spoke with said there was confusion and concern when students saw police at their school.



Milwaukee police arrested a 13-year-old for having a loaded gun at a Milwaukee Public School (MPS). The gun scare happened last week at the Milwaukee School of Languages.

Over the weekend, FOX6 News heard from parents and students who expressed frustration with administrators. They say they felt left in the dark during the entire situation.

What they're saying:

Robert Ramos is an 8th grader at the Milwaukee School of Languages. He said he was shaken by the gun scare. With his parents' permission, he reached out to FOX6 News.

"They say their top priority is safety, but we really don’t see it as students," Ramos said. "Staff and administration didn’t let us know until the day after."

Robert Ramos

Police arrested a 13-year-old girl for bringing the loaded gun to school.

Ramos said the day before, a social media post was widely circulating, showing a student with a gun.

"A lot of people, they didn’t know specifically what it was about. But she posted on social media that she had a gun," Ramos said.

Ramos said that caused confusion and concern when students saw police at their school.

"We all didn’t know it was true right, but then we saw MPD coming into the school and taking pictures of the classroom and it was just chaos because we didn’t know what was going on," Ramos said.

Weapon recovered safely

What we know:

Milwaukee Public Schools recovered the weapon safely after a student reported it to administrators.

That same day, MPS sent a statement to families explaining that police found an "inappropriate item" inside the school. MPS even said it sent a more detailed email the next day.

Student perspective

What they're saying:

Ramos said about 50 classmates walked out of class on Friday, demanding more transparency.

"It made us mad just knowing the fact that the school wasn’t clear about it and didn’t explain to use the situation and just said that there was an inappropriate item found at school," Ramos said.

Robert Ramos

Instead, Ramos said the school blocked the doors.

"They said the people that were outside would get a day suspension," Ramos said.

What's next:

FOX6 News reached out to the school's principal, but have not heard back.

The Milwaukee School of Languages is not an MPS school that is staffed with school resource officers (SROs). FOX6 News reached out to MPS to see if this incident will change that, but have not yet heard back.

We are also waiting to hear if that female student will face criminal charges.