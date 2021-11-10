Gun Safety Coalition: Milwaukee to take part

Milwaukee to take part in Gun Safety Coalition
Mayor Tom Barrett hosted a signing ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 10 for a resolution that approves the City of Milwaukee’s participation in the Gun Safety Coalition (GSC), a national group promoting violence reduction through gun safety.
The Gun Safety Coalition is encouraging member cities to advocate for safer gun security products including emerging technologies.
