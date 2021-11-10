Expand / Collapse search

Gun Safety Coalition: Milwaukee to take part

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - Mayor Tom Barrett hosted a signing ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 10 for a resolution that approves the City of Milwaukee’s participation in the Gun Safety Coalition (GSC), a national group promoting violence reduction through gun safety.

 The Gun Safety Coalition is encouraging member cities to advocate for safer gun security products including emerging technologies. 

