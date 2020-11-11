Group calls for Officer Mensah's removal ahead of PFC meeting

The Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission (PFC) on Wednesday, Nov. 11 is scheduled to hold a meeting at 4:15 p.m. regarding Police Officer Joseph Mensah, who was involved in three fatal shootings during a five-year period.

Prior to the meeting, a group of organizations held a news conference outside of Wauwatosa City Hall, calling for the commission to decide on steps to remove Mensah from the Wauwatosa Police Department among other items.

On Oct. 7, Mensah was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the most recent fatal shooting by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. In that shooting, Mensah shot and killed 17-year-old Alvin Cole near Mayfair Mall in February.

The decision not to criminally charge Mensah sparked days of protest and demonstrations, some of which devolved into destructive unrest.

Prior to the 2020 shooting involving Cole, Mensah had been cleared of wrongdoing in the fatal shootings of Jay Anderson Jr. and Antonio Gonzales.

All three fatal shootings were the subject of demonstrations throughout the summer, as calls for racial justice and police accountability erupted nationwide following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

