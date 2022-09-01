Groeling and Teutonia shooting; man seriously wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1 near Groeling and Teutonia. It happened at approximately 2:13 a.m.

The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He is in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.