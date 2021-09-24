Grewenow Elementary School virtual due to COVID

article

Grewenow Elementary School in the Kenosha Unified School District is temporarily switching to virtual learning beginning Friday, Sept. 24.

At this time, Grewenow Elementary School is at 2.5 percent COVID-19 positive cases. Due to the current percent of positive cases and the number of symptomatic students sent home Thursday – the school has made the decision to implement a temporary transition to virtual learning.

Grewenow Elementary students will remain at home – learning virtually – through at least Friday, Oct. 1. A return date for in-person learning will be determined next week.

Families will be able to pick up school lunches each day beginning Monday, Sept. 27. Lunch pick-up will be available at the Grewenow main door from 11:25 a.m. to 12:25 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The building will be closed Friday, Sept. 24. Complete building disinfection will be complete by the end of the day Friday.