Grewenow Elementary School virtual due to COVID

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
article

Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD)

KENSOHA COUNTY, Wis. - Grewenow Elementary School in the Kenosha Unified School District is temporarily switching to virtual learning beginning Friday, Sept. 24. 

At this time, Grewenow Elementary School is at 2.5 percent COVID-19 positive cases. Due to the current percent of positive cases and the number of symptomatic students sent home Thursday – the school has made the decision to implement a temporary transition to virtual learning. 

Grewenow Elementary students will remain at home – learning virtually – through at least Friday, Oct. 1. A return date for in-person learning will be determined next week. 

Families will be able to pick up school lunches each day beginning Monday, Sept. 27. Lunch pick-up will be available at the Grewenow main door from 11:25 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. 

The building will be closed Friday, Sept. 24. Complete building disinfection will be complete by the end of the day Friday. 

