Greenfield teacher resigns, improper relationship with student
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Greenfield teacher resigned after the school district's internal investigation revealed he had an inappropriate relationship with an 18-year-old student.
This comes after Greenfield police determined there was no criminal activity.
After the district's investigation, they planned a termination hearing, and the teacher submitted his resignation letter the next day.
The teacher was initially placed on administrative leave on May 16 while the district and police investigated.