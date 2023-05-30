Greenfield teacher resigns, improper relationship with student

A Greenfield teacher resigned after the school district's internal investigation revealed he had an inappropriate relationship with an 18-year-old student.

This comes after Greenfield police determined there was no criminal activity.

After the district's investigation, they planned a termination hearing, and the teacher submitted his resignation letter the next day.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The teacher was initially placed on administrative leave on May 16 while the district and police investigated.