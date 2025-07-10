Greenfield random, fatal stabbing; murder suspect released without notice

The Brief Amando Lang, who was charged in a 2019 homicide, was recently released from a mental health facility without proper notification. Milwaukee County supervisors tried to get answers from county health leaders on Thursday. Lang is due back in court next week when a judge will determine whether he's fit to stand trial.



Milwaukee County leaders are trying to get answers after a man accused of murder was released without notification.

What we know:

Amando Lang, now 24, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and accused of stabbing a man in Greenfield six years ago. He was committed to a mental health facility back in 2020 after a judge found him unfit to stand trial.

But what the county doesn't know is when he was released from that facility.

What they're saying:

"A life lost doesn’t mean that someone doesn’t get to have impact on the future," Milwaukee County Supervisor Kathleen Vincent said. "Putting someone on the street that is an alleged murderer at this point that did something pretty traumatic is pretty concerning to everyone in the community."

Back in 2020, Lang was found unfit to stand trial and committed to a mental health facility.

But last month, Milwaukee County supervisor Kathleen Vincent said Greenfield police responded to Lang's mother’s home without knowing they'd also see Lang.

"The law enforcement, when they showed up on scene, had no idea they were going to run into the situation," Vincent said. "I want to make sure that this is a one-and-only case."

Aside from law enforcement, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office also reported it had not been notified of Lang's release, which is required by law.

"Essentially, we are trying to put more checks and balances in place," Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division Administrator Mike Lappen said.

Big picture view:

On Thursday night, July 10, supervisors called a meeting to question officials from the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services where it provided solutions to avoid any failures in the future.

But as for answers?

"DHHS is not disputing the fact that they believe notice wasn’t provided," deputy corporation counsel Jennifer Rhodes said. "So, we are going back several years to try to track information that I don't know anyone knows the direct answer to."

What's next:

The county health board and committee on audits both requested audits from DHHS to ensure checks and balances.

Meanwhile, Lang is due back in court next week when a judge will determine whether he's fit to stand trial.