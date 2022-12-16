Tri-City Bank ID theft; Greenfield police seek man responsible

article

Greenfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who committed identity theft at Metro Market Tri City Bank. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 12.

Police say he used a fraudulent U.S. Passport Card attempting to withdraw funds from the victim's bank account.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5345.