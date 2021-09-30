Greenfield police release video, officer-involved shooting from Aug. 22

article

The Greenfield Police Department released body-worn and dashcam video on Thursday, Sept. 30 tied to an officer-involved shooting that happened on Aug. 22.

On that Sunday, a Greenfield police officer was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition and a Milwaukee man was dead following a traffic stop near Layton Boulevard and Becher Street.

Officials said shortly after 1:30 a.m. that day, Greenfield police attempted a traffic stop near 35th and Oklahoma.

After initially stopping, the driver fled and crashed near Layton Boulevard and Becher. Police said that's when the driver, 31, exited the vehicle and began shooting at officers. The Greenfield officer, 36, was hit multiple times.

Two other Greenfield officers, a 32-year-old with 1 ½ years of experience and a 22-year-old with 3 years of experience, returned fire, striking the Milwaukee man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man shot by police was later identified as Tyran Lamb.

Body camera and squad camera video from Greenfield police was been turned over to MPD as part of the investigation.

Video released by Greenfield police

Greenfield Police Chief Jay Johnson appears on the video stating the following:

"We edited this video down to 5 minutes incorporating the various body-worn and squad camera views, but I assure you, we did not leave out anything that would alter your perspective. We also highlighted certain parts to help you more clearly see what actually occurred.

"This case is still under investigation by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team, so we’re not showing the

entire video. But we want the community to know what our officers went through that night, and to correct

any misinformation you may have heard."

CLICK TO WATCH the body-worn and dashcam video released by Greenfield police. WARNING: Officials say the video depicts a violent act and strong language – and may be disturbing for some to watch.

Officials said on Thursday the officer who was shot is now recovering at home – and hopes to make a full recovery.

This is a developing story.