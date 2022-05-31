Greenfield police pursuit, fatal crash near 13th and Layton

One person is dead following a police pursuit and crash that happened just east of 13th and Layton in Milwaukee.

Greenfield police began the pursuit near 27th and Howard around 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31. Officers indicated the car they were pursuing was speeding around 98 miles per hour.

Fatal crash near 13th and Layton following police pursuit

The pursuit was terminated near 20th and Layton – and the vehicle crashed just east of 13th Street on Layton – near a train trestle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says the victim is a male.

Fatal crash near 13th and Layton following police pursuit

Advertisement

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.