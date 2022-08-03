Greenfield police pursuit ends in crash, 1 in custody

article

One person was taken into custody Wednesday morning, Aug. 3 following a police pursuit and crash in Greenfield. It happened just before 2 a.m.

According to police, the driver fled a traffic stop. The officer pursued the vehicle where it crashed into another vehicle at 13th and Oklahoma.

The driver attempted again flee -- but the vehicle was caught on the center median.

The driver was taken into custody. No medical attention was needed for either driver.