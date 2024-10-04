Greenfield police chase ends with crash on S. 27th Street

The Brief A police chase involving Greenfield police ended with a violent crash on S. 27th Street just south of Layton Avenue. The chase and wreck happened on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 3. An adult and juvenile were arrested.



A car fleeing from police caused a crash on Milwaukee's south side on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 3.

A FOX6 News viewer shared video from S. 27th Street – a block or two south of Layton Avenue. A blue car is seen speeding and weaving through traffic when it slams into the back of another vehicle.

Officials tell FOX6 news that blue car was stolen and was trying to get away from Greenfield police.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Following the crash, an adult and juvenile were arrested.

Officials said there was another stolen vehicle that was involved in the chase – but it managed to get away.