Greenfield police chase ends in crash; 27th and Wells, 3 firearms recovered
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Greenfield police pursuit ended in a crash early Friday morning, June 20. It began shortly before 1 a.m. after an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.
What we know:
Police say the driver fled – eventually crashing into another vehicle near 27th and Wells.
The operator of the fleeing vehicle was identified as a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman. The vehicle was also occupied by a 22-year-old Milwaukee man and a 28-year-old Milwaukee man.
Three firearms were recovered and charges are pending against all three occupants of the fleeing vehicle.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Greenfield Police Department.