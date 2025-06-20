Greenfield police chase ends in crash; 27th and Wells, 3 firearms recovered

article

The Brief A Greenfield police chase ended in a crash early Friday morning, June 20. The operator of the fleeing vehicle was identified as a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman. Three firearms were recovered and charges are pending against all three occupants of the fleeing vehicle.



A Greenfield police pursuit ended in a crash early Friday morning, June 20. It began shortly before 1 a.m. after an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.

What we know:

Police say the driver fled – eventually crashing into another vehicle near 27th and Wells.

The operator of the fleeing vehicle was identified as a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman. The vehicle was also occupied by a 22-year-old Milwaukee man and a 28-year-old Milwaukee man.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Three firearms were recovered and charges are pending against all three occupants of the fleeing vehicle.