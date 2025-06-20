Expand / Collapse search

Greenfield police chase ends in crash; 27th and Wells, 3 firearms recovered

By
Published  June 20, 2025 11:13am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Greenfield Police Department

The Brief

    • A Greenfield police chase ended in a crash early Friday morning, June 20. 
    • The operator of the fleeing vehicle was identified as a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman.
    • Three firearms were recovered and charges are pending against all three occupants of the fleeing vehicle. 

GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Greenfield police pursuit ended in a crash early Friday morning, June 20. It began shortly before 1 a.m. after an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.

What we know:

Police say the driver fled – eventually crashing into another vehicle near 27th and Wells. 

The operator of the fleeing vehicle was identified as a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman.  The vehicle was also occupied by a 22-year-old Milwaukee man and a 28-year-old Milwaukee man. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Three firearms were recovered and charges are pending against all three occupants of the fleeing vehicle. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Greenfield Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyGreenfieldNews