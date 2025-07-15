Greenfield police chase, driver jumps from moving car: video

The Brief Greenfield police arrested a driver after a short pursuit early Monday morning. Video shows the driver jumping from the window of his moving car. Police said the driver had a domestic violence-related warrant and was on parole.



Dashboard camera video shows a suspect jump from the window of his moving car during a Greenfield police chase early Monday morning.

What they're saying:

It started just before 3 a.m. Officers tried to stop a car near 25th and Layton because its license plates didn't match the vehicle. They used stop sticks before the chase began, which caused a rear tire to deflate.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The chase ended minutes later near 13th and Waterford. Video from the pursuit shows the driver jump out of his window, the car still in motion, and run. He was taken into custody shortly after.

Police said the driver had a domestic violence-related warrant through the Cudahy Police Department. He was also on parole.

Featured article