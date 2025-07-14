Greenfield police chase; driver taken into custody near 13th and Waterford

article

One person was taken into custody early Monday morning, July 14 following a pursuit involving Greenfield police.

What we know:

According to police, the pursuit began around 2:54 a.m. near 25th and Layton after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop due to the registration plates not matching the vehicle.

Police used stop sticks prior to the pursuit starting, which caused the rear passenger tire to deflate.

The pursuit ended around 2:59 a.m. near 13th Street and Waterford Avenue. The driver was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Police say the driver had a domestic violence-related warrant through the Cudahy Police Department – and he is on parole.