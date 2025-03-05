Greenfield police chase, crash; woman in custody, 2 kids in car

The Brief One woman was arrested after a high-speed chase ended in a crash on the highway earlier this week in Greenfield. A 2-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy were in the car. The driver was taken to the Milwaukee County Jail and she faces several charges.



A high-speed chase ended in a crash on the highway earlier this week in Greenfield.

Just as the driver was arrested, police discovered she wasn't alone in the car.

Chase begins

What we know:

Just before noon on Monday, March 3, the Greenfield Police Department pulled over a woman suspected of stealing from a Walgreens.

As an officer walked up to her car, she took off.

The silver Malibu hopped on I-894 with squads chasing behind. The car weaved through traffic for miles, with the chase reaching speeds of 113 miles per hour.

The driver tried squeezing between a truck and a car when she lost control. The car came to a stop in the middle of the highway and the driver eventually got out.

Children inside the car

Dig deeper:

The woman walked back toward officers when the back door of the car began to open, and officers saw a 5-year-old boy run from the car. They realized he was not the only kid inside.

The officers walk up to the crashed car, trying to reassure a crying 2-year-old girl inside. They pulled her from the driver's seat out of harm's way, as the driver was arrested.

Police said the two small children were taken to the hospital for evaluations and treated for minor injuries.

Woman in jail

What's next:

The driver was taken to the Milwaukee County Jail. She faces several charges, including fleeing, endangering safety and child neglect.

The case has been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Complete dashcam video of police chase