Greenfield police chase, crash video; driver struck utility pole

Greenfield police have released video from a Wednesday morning pursuit that ended with a crash.

The 22-year-old driver was arrested, and four people were hurt and taken to a hospital. Those four people are expected to survive, police said.

The chase started around 3:30 a.m. that morning. Greenfield police said they tried to pull the SUV over for speeding, but the driver took off.

The SUV eventually crashed into a utility pole near 43rd and Loomis. Police video captured sparks flying from power lines as they caught fire.

"Don't give me a reason to pull you out of this car. I don't want to give you any further spinal injuries than you may already have," an officer is heard saying in body-worn camera video from the scene

Police said a gun was found in the car.