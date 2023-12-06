Greenfield police chase, crash; driver arrested, 4 taken to hospital

A Greenfield police chase Wednesday morning, Dec. 6 ended when the driver crashed into a utility pole.

The 22-year-old driver was arrested, and four people were hurt and taken to a hospital. Those four people are expected to survive, police said.

"I saw sparks everywhere, it was like the Fourth of July – just huge," said resident Karen Seebruck. She said the crash sounded like an explosion, shaking her home.

Residents said little fires scattered throughout the area because the power lines caught fire. Debris was scattered across the intersection of 43rd and Loomis.

The chase started around 3:30 a.m. Greenfield police said they tried to pull the SUV over for speeding, but the driver took off.

Greenfield crash, 43rd and Loomis

"Why they think they can out chase the police, it’s ridiculous," Seebruck said.

Seebruck has lived in her home since 1979 and said, throughout the decades, nothing surprises her anymore. She has seen at least four police chases end in a crash on her front lawn.

Police said a gun was found in the car.