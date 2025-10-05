Greenfield Park hosts 2025 "Walk to Defeat ALS"

article

The Brief Greenfield Park hosted the annual "Walk to Defeat ALS" on Sunday, Oct. 5. The event brought together people with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease), their families, friends, and caregivers. Walkers raised awareness and funds for the tens of thousands affected by ALS, hoping for a future cure.



Walk to Defeat ALS

What we know:

The disease is also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease – after an iconic baseball player known for his play with the New York Yankees, but also the debilitating disease.

Those who walked on Sunday were raising awareness and funds, hoping to help those affected by ALS.

Tens of thousands of people are living with ALS in the United States.

2025 "Walk to Defeat ALS"

There is not a cure, but walkers hope that one day, there will be.