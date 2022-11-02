Greenfield Meijer parking lot shooting, no charges

Surveillance shows the moments an argument in the Meijer parking lot on Greenfield turned violent Sept. 28. One man was shot in the chest. No one will be charged in the case.

The district attorney decided the shooter acted in the defense of her husband as he was being beaten by another man.

For the first time, we are seeing how the violent encounter unfolded.

"The guy just came out of nowhere," said the shooter after a late morning trip to Meijer took a chaotic turn. "I didn’t know what to do. I was so scared."

The woman was in the passenger seat during the encounter, telling her story of what happened to police shortly after.

Surveillance from Sept. 28 shows a vehicle stopped in the crosswalk when a man ran up to the SUV.

"He reached inside the car, in the driver’s seat and started punching him in the face," said the shooter.

The driver got out, and the two continued to brawl. The fight moved in front of the store. That's when the driver's wife ran out of the SUV, armed with a gun.

"I told him, ‘Stop! Stop! Stop!’ the shooter said. "I’m scared for my life. I’m scared for my husband."

Investigators got to the store as the two men lay on the sidewalk, one with a bullet wound through his chest. The other was badly injured from the beating.

"He broke my leg," said the man who was beaten.

Police tried to sort through the confusion. The driver gave his account of what happened between the strangers.

"He said, ‘You want to do something?’" said the man who was beaten. "I said, ‘Man, get out here. (Expletive) you.’"

It's not clear what sparked the argument or why it became violent.

"I shot one time, and I got scared," said the shooter.

It was a trip to the store no one will forget.

"My wife was trying to protect me," said the man who was beaten.

A police report says the man who was shot is a paraplegic because of the shooting. The district attorney also declined to bring any battery charges against him.