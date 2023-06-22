Greenfield mayor cancels Pride event: 'Divisive political undertones'

A gay lawmaker, back to work after being attacked, is criticizing Greenfield's mayor for canceling a Pride event.

On Sundays, Greenfield's Konkel Park hosts the farmers' market. On Sunday, June 25, it's likely they'll be a lot more rainbows there despite or maybe because the mayor canceled a Pride event.

The Greenfield Health Department invited people to celebrate Pride.

Greenfield mayor cancels Pride event:

The event flyer and Facebook event said the celebration was taking place Sunday at the farmers' market, but then, Greenfield's mayor canceled the event. He wrote:

"I agreed with staff that some of the tone and tenor that was out there could adversely impact the Farmers Market and its mission as a great destination. Things like 'pride' and 'rainbows' have taken on deep, divisive political overtones—sometimes that turns to physical altercations—the recent County Supervisor incident comes to mind, though I don't know the specifics about that. Ultimately, people go to the Farmers Markets to buy local products and support local vendors. It shouldn't be a place where our visitors are confronted by those who have strong political beliefs, and those same visitors, even in the remotest way, shouldn't have to be worried about exposure to something that jeopardizes their safety. There are those against the cancellation and others for it. All of that considered, I just want the City to be a better place. A politics-free Market doesn't solve the anger and divisiveness out there. But, being free of the politics does give us all 4 hours to just enjoy the Farmers Market."

"I don't know why the mayor used violence against me as justification for that," said Milwaukee County Supervisor Peter Burgelis. "I don't understand how having that kind of event at the farmers' market could be even mildly construed as political. My sexuality, my sexual orientation is not political."

Peter Burgelis

Wauwatosa police say on June 12 someone inside Mayfair Mall hit Burgelis in the face. Burgelis accused that person of using a gay slur. The attack sent him to surgery and wiring his jaw shut, but he has since been able to return to work.

"I'm ok. It's going to be a process," said Burgelis. "It's going to take some time to heal, but I'll heal."

The mayor and the county supervisor talked and Burgelis tried to convince the mayor to un-cancel the event.

"It's clearly his call," said Burgelis. "He's the mayor, but I wanted to make sure he knew the impacts of canceling something like that. It is an insult, a slap in the face to the LGBTQ community."

Konkel Park

In an email the mayor sent the supervisor, the mayor wrote:

"...the inclusion of the report of violence toward a County Supervisor because of their sexual orientation was intended only as a point of recent reference...In any event, I again reiterate my apologies for the reference. If my decision and your decisions result in a celebratory, safe Farmers Market for everybody in every community, then it is a success. That's what it should be."

The supervisor plans to go to the farmers' market despite the Pride cancellation.

Burgelis said the person of interest in this case was booked and processed, but charges have not been filed. Wauwatosa police confirmed the case was presented to prosecutors.