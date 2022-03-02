Greenfield HS teacher named Global Educator of the Year

article

Carley Goodkind, a German language teacher and global educator at Greenfield High School, has been named the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s 2021-22 Global Educator of the Year.

According to a press release, Goodkind is receiving the honor for her commitment to students and building their curiosity, understanding, and engagement with our interconnected and interdependent world. A district administrator commended Goodkind, noting her exceptional ability to collaborate with local, state, and national leaders on instructional design for global learning across the curriculum.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I’m so impressed by Ms. Goodkind’s commitment to student-centered inquiry and how she engages her students to explore local connections to global issues," State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly said. "She has modeled lifelong learning and community engagement with her students and colleagues. Her leadership both within her school community and beyond is exemplary and impactful."